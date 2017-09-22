Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Director of Advancement, Volgenau School of Engineering



The George Mason University Volgenau School of Engineering (VSE) invites applicants for the Director of Advancement position. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The Volgenau School of Engineering at George Mason University is one of the countrys largest, most comprehensive schools of engineering. The school is adding new programs, attracting more top faculty and expanding vital research. Students can concentrate in six socially relevant themes of their choice, including bioengineering, robotics, sustainable infrastructure, healthcare technologies, global outreach and cyber security. Our close relationships with a number of corporate partners also gives students opportunities to apply their classroom learning to real-world situations to help make the world safer, cleaner and healthier.



Responsibilities: The Director of Advancement is the lead fundraising officer for VSE and a member of the Deans leadership team. Primary responsibilities include working closely with the Dean, volunteer/advisory Boards, Department Chairs, and Senior Staff members to develop fundraising priorities and strategies; to manage and coordinate alumni and corporate relations; and to ensure these activities are an intrinsic part of the annual fundraising and advancement plan for VSE. The incumbent will manage all campaign activity for VSE by undertaking the identification, cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of prospects with the potential of making major gifts to the priorities of the Volgenau School of Engineering. Duties include:

Dual reporting relationship to the Dean of the Volgenau School of Engineering and the AVP for Advancement and Alumni Relations--collaborates with Dean and AVP to create and successfully execute a comprehensive fundraising program that appropriately leverages resources from the central team advancement objectives and oversee strategies and implementation, in concert with university campaign strategies;

Drives Advancement agenda with the schools volunteer board and alumni affinity groups;

Oversees the schools portfolio of donors and potential donors to maximize unit revenue from charitable giving;

As appropriate, will be personally responsible for the direct solicitation of gifts and for preparing the Dean, members of VSE advisory boards, department chairs, and other members of the School and/or University to make solicitations;

Planning and implementing school efforts to raise individual, corporate and foundation funds; coordinating the efforts of those who can assist in fundraising; tracking contacts and funds raised; drafting proposals, and pledge agreements for potential donors; and proposing and coordinating appropriate cultivation and stewardship activities;

Leads and manages the affairs of the advancement department within the Volgenau School of Engineering including budgeting, program direction, supervision and evaluation of assigned staff (including Associate Director for Advancement); and

Travels as necessary for donor outreach and cultivation.

Masters degree; or bachelors degree and equivalent work experience;

Must be entrepreneurial, goal-oriented, collegial and collaborative;

Demonstrated record of successful major gift solicitations and experience designing and executing donor identification, cultivation, solicitation and stewardship strategies;

Excellent oral and written communication skills;

Experience managing multiple projects simultaneously and meeting continuous deadlines;

Must have a creative approach to involve and solicit major donor prospects, and possess the ability to motivate;

Experience with personnel management;

Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite and experience with documenting appropriate information in a donor management database system; and

Possess a valid drivers license.

Minimum of six years of experience in major gifts fundraising, preferably in higher education; and

Possess an understanding of, and the ability to, articulate the accomplishments and goals of a complex organization; and demonstrate sound judgment necessary for interacting with donors, prospects, trustees, faculty, and staff.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number FA542z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information. Review of applications will begin after October 23, 2017, and will continue until the position is filled.

