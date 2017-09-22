Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks an Information Assurance Specialist to support a Federal Government client at our Lexington Park, MD location.

Responsibilities

• Develop documents in the DIACAP and RMF executive package, including the SIP (System Identification Profile), System Architecture Diagram, DIACAP and RMF Scorecard, and POA&M (Plan of Actions and Milestones)

• Maintain up-to-date statuses on all assigned systems and communicate status to the Government leads

• Maintain complete records of communications, submit written status reports as required, perform peer-review as directed, and attend weekly meetings

• Correspond with Government customer and system administrators to communicate any unacceptable risks identified and correct deficient DIACAP and RMF POA&M to meet Army and DoD standards

• Coordinate with the Agent for the Certification Authority (ACA) to perform analysis of the overall risk level the system poses to Army networks and data

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's in Computer Science, Information Management or related field and 4 years of practical computer security experience in secure networks and systems design, analysis, procedure/test generation, test execution and implementation of computer/network security mechanisms -OR- HS/GED and 8 years of practical computer security experience in secure networks and systems design, analysis, procedure/test generation, test execution and implementation of computer/network security mechanisms

• 3+ years of experience with Army information assurance policy

• 3+ years of experience with developing and presenting technical information and presentations to non-technical audiences and clients

• Experience with DIACAP and RMF process and POA&M tracking and resolution

• Experience with DoD 8500 series, AR 25-2, AR 380-5, AR 380-40, FIPS, and DoD and Army IA policies

• Security+ certification

• DoD 8570 Certification, including IAM-II, such as CISSP, GSLC, or CISM

• CompTIA Security+ CE certification

Desired Qualifications

• Military Experience: experience with hardware and software design of tactical systems using components from the common criteria, UC APL, or NIST and FIPS validation program lists

• CompTIA Security+ CAP, CISSP certifications

Education

HS/GED and 8 years of experience; BA/BS and 4 years

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



