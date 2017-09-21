Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

MSHI Online Program Coordinator - Department of Health Administration and Policy



The George Mason University Department of Health Administration and Policy (HAP) is seeking a full-time, 12-month, term faculty position in Health Information Systems/Health Informatics at the rank of Term Assistant Professor. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities:

Serve as a faculty coordinator to provide oversight, direction, and support of all student affairs for the online MSHI program;

Will have direct responsibility for student onboarding and student advising (professional academic program advising);

Serve as the field practicum faculty for the non-thesis capstone project practicum course;

Serve as online program coordinator for the M.S. in Health Informatics program; and

Serve as teaching faculty in the Health Informatics program within HAP, teaching courses consistent with their background/expertise across HAPs Health Informatics programs (B.S. through Ph.D.).

Earned doctorate in health informatics, computational science, computer science, information technology, systems engineering, and/or health professional degree related to applied health informatics;

Academic program teaching experience (online and traditional formats); and

Effective interpersonal communication skills and experience in relevant to managing program implementation.

Priority will be given to applicants with a background in health informatics or computer science; and experience related to the management of health information, such as management of health information systems, healthcare security and privacy, data integration/exchange, and electronic health records will be considered; and

Ability to problem solve, think critically, and be able to adjust to a rapidly changing environment.

All HAP term faculty teach across the graduate and undergraduate curriculum in with varied responsibilities including but not limited to teaching, research and securing external funding, curriculum and dissertation guidance, student advisement, university and community service. Because our faculty is composed of scholars from many academic and professional disciplines, and because we collaborate with faculty throughout Mason, we are especially interested in bringing in a colleague whose work can transcend disciplinary boundaries, especially with the College of Health and Human Services School of Nursing, the Volgeneau School of Engineering, and College of Science at Mason.Information about GMUs Health Informatics program can be found on website http://hi.gmu.edu and information about hap department on http://hap.gmu.edu/.The University is located in Fairfax in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C. Northern Virginia is home to one of the largest concentrations of high-tech firms in the nation. There are excellent opportunities for interaction with government agencies, sophisticated public and private health systems, and robust high-tech firms.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F192Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, a list of three professional references with contact information, and a copy of professional credentials if appropriate (to be labeled in a field labeled other doc).



For full consideration, applicants should apply by October 19, 2017. Review of applications will continue until the position is filled. Letters of inquiry may be sent electronically to jwojtusi@gmu.edu.

