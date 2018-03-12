Not required

Appointment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of a background security investigation. Failure to successfully meet these requirements may be grounds for appropriate personnel action. If hired, a background security reinvestigation or supplemental investigation may be required at a later time. Applicants are also advised that all information concerning qualifications is subject to investigation. False representation may be grounds for non-consideration, non-selection or appropriate disciplinary action. E-Verify: If you are selected for this position, the documentation that you present for purposes of completing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 will be verified through the DHS "E-Verify" System. Federal law requires DHS to use the E-Verify System to verify employment eligibility of all new hires, and as a condition of continued employment obligates the new hire to take affirmative steps to resolve any discrepancies identified by the system. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is an E-Verify Participant. Direct Deposit: All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing.

Have a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) or equivalent degree, i.e., Veterinary Medical Doctor (VMD), obtained at a school or college of veterinary medicine accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education (AVMA). (Refer to http://www.avma.org for a listing of all AVMA-accredited veterinary medical schools)a graduate of a foreign veterinary medical school that was not accredited by the AVMA Council on Education (refer to AVMA web site, http://www.avma.org for information about schools in this category) but meet one of the following requirements:proof of certification of final transcript by the Educational Commission for Foreign Veterinary Graduates (ECFVG)possession of a permanent, full, and unrestricted license to practice veterinary medicine in a State, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States that includes successful completion of the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) or its predecessors, the National Board Examination (NBE) and the Clinical Competency Test (CCT)proof that the education obtained in a foreign veterinary medical program is equivalent to that gained in a veterinary medical program that is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education. Under this provision, equivalency is established only if an AVMA-accredited veterinary medical school or college accepts the graduate's final transcript from the foreign veterinary medical school at full value for placement into an advanced degree, postgraduate educational program, or training program (e.g. residency or graduate program).AND: Have one year professional experience equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service that includes applying laws, regulations, policies and procedures related to veterinary medicine; providing scientific and regulatory facts and opinions on veterinary laws, regulations, laboratory practices, or protocols; and analyzing and interpreting scientific documents, technical data, and opinions related to veterinary medicinehave a master's degree in an area of specialization, including but not limited to, animal science, avian medicine, food safety, infectious diseases, veterinary clinical sciences, pathobiology, biomedical sciences, veterinary anatomy, veterinary preventive medicine, comparative biological sciences, epidemiology, veterinary parasitology, molecular veterinary biosciences, public health, microbiology, pathology, immunology, laboratory animal medicine, toxicology, wildlife, zoological animal medicine, or sciences related to the work of a veterinary medical officer position. (Must submit transcripts to support dual degree)have successfully completed two years of an internship, residency program, or fellowship training program in a discipline related to the position. (Must submit supporting documentation.) If qualifying based on experience, this experience must be reflected in your resume. Volunteer experience can also be used as qualifying experience.ANDHave one year of progressively responsible professional experience equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service that includes applying laws, regulations, policies and procedures related to veterinary medicine; providing scientific and regulatory recommendations on veterinary laws, regulations, laboratory practices, or protocols; and analyzing, interpreting, and advising on scientific documents, technical data, and opinions related to veterinary medicinehave a Ph.D. degree in an area of specialization, including but not limited to, animal science, avian medicine, food safety, infectious diseases, veterinary clinical sciences, pathobiology, biomedical sciences, veterinary anatomy, veterinary preventive medicine, comparative biological sciences, epidemiology, veterinary parasitology, molecular veterinary biosciences, public health, microbiology, pathology, immunology, laboratory animal medicine, toxicology, wildlife, zoological animal medicine, or sciences related to the work of a veterinary medical officer position. (Must submit transcripts)have successfully completed three years of an internship, residency program, or fellowship training program in a discipline related to the position. (Must submit supporting documentation.) If qualifying based on experience, this experience must be reflected in your resume. Volunteer experience can also be used as qualifying experience

This vacancy will be filled through OPM's Direct Hire Authority (DHA) for the 0701 (Veterinary Medical Officer) series. Veterans' Preference and traditional rating and ranking of applicants do not apply to positions filled under this announcement.Please go to Direct Hire for more information on OPM's Authorization of Direct Hire Authority. Read more

