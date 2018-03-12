Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US Citizen.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

See Other Information and Requirements section for additional requirements.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Requirements:



All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.

This position is covered under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) and requires additional education, training and experience. Applicants should meet the DAWIA certification requirements for the applicable career field and be certified at Level 1 within 12 months of appointment and Level 2 within 24-36 months of appointment.If you possess DAWIA Certification, please indicate your Certification Level and Career Field information in your resume.



Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final (e.g., confidential/secret/top secret, etc.) security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.



Applicants not certified may still apply and be selected, but must achieve certification within 24 months of appointment. Certification requirements may be viewed at http://icatalog.dau.mil/onlinecatalog/CareerLvl.aspx.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS 0501 GS-07I have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-05 level in the federal service performing duties such as applying regulations, policies, and operating instructions applicable to financial management operations; compiling data for budget estimates; and utilizing a variety of office automation software (word processing, presentation, spreadsheet, graphics, and databases) to support financial management initiatives.ORI have a bachelor's degree that meets the requirements for Superior Academic AchievementORI have completed one full academic year of graduate education (18 semester hours) in a field that provided the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to perform successfully the duties of this position.ORI have a combination of experience and education as described above that equates to one year of experience. My percentage of the required education plus my percentage of the required experience equal one hundred percent.MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS 0501 GS-05I have at least 3 years of General work experience, 1 year of which was equivalent to the at least GS-4 level or pay band in Federal Service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector that demonstrates the ability to: analyze problems to identify significant factors, gather pertinent data, recognize solutions; plan and organize work; and communicate effectively orally and in writing.ORI have completed a4-year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree.ORI have a combination of experience and education as described above that equates to one year of experience. My percentage of the required education plus my percentage of the required experience equal one hundred percent.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website:

Education Substitution: If you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.

Foreign Education: Required for vacancies with Positive Education or Education Substitution

Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html







This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.

If selected below the full performance level, incumbent will not be noncompetitively promoted to the next higher grade level. Promotion is not implied.

Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.

A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.

The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating of 85 or higher. For more information, review the USAJOBS Resource Center.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





ATTENTION TO DETAIL

INTERPERSONAL SKILLS

ORAL COMMUNICATION

SELF-MANAGEMENT

WRITTEN COMMUNICATION