FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ANALYST
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Requirements:
All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.
This position is covered under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) and requires additional education, training and experience. Applicants should meet the DAWIA certification requirements for the applicable career field and be certified at Level 1 within 12 months of appointment and Level 2 within 24-36 months of appointment.If you possess DAWIA Certification, please indicate your Certification Level and Career Field information in your resume.
Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final (e.g., confidential/secret/top secret, etc.) security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.
Applicants not certified may still apply and be selected, but must achieve certification within 24 months of appointment. Certification requirements may be viewed at http://icatalog.dau.mil/onlinecatalog/CareerLvl.aspx.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS 0501 GS-07
I have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-05 level in the federal service performing duties such as applying regulations, policies, and operating instructions applicable to financial management operations; compiling data for budget estimates; and utilizing a variety of office automation software (word processing, presentation, spreadsheet, graphics, and databases) to support financial management initiatives.
OR
I have a bachelor's degree that meets the requirements for Superior Academic Achievement
OR
I have completed one full academic year of graduate education (18 semester hours) in a field that provided the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to perform successfully the duties of this position.
OR
I have a combination of experience and education as described above that equates to one year of experience. My percentage of the required education plus my percentage of the required experience equal one hundred percent.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS 0501 GS-05
I have at least 3 years of General work experience, 1 year of which was equivalent to the at least GS-4 level or pay band in Federal Service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector that demonstrates the ability to: analyze problems to identify significant factors, gather pertinent data, recognize solutions; plan and organize work; and communicate effectively orally and in writing.
OR
I have completed a
4-year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree.
OR
I have a combination of experience and education as described above that equates to one year of experience. My percentage of the required education plus my percentage of the required experience equal one hundred percent.
Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website:
https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0500/financial-administration-and-program-series-0501/
Education Substitution: If you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.
Foreign Education: Required for vacancies with Positive Education or Education Substitution
Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html
This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.
If selected below the full performance level, incumbent will not be noncompetitively promoted to the next higher grade level. Promotion is not implied.
Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.
A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.
The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.
If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.
Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf
ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating of 85 or higher. For more information, review the USAJOBS Resource Center.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:
- ATTENTION TO DETAIL
- INTERPERSONAL SKILLS
- ORAL COMMUNICATION
- SELF-MANAGEMENT
- WRITTEN COMMUNICATION
If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.
If, after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.
Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.
All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.
You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer and part time experience. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. Read more Security clearance Secret
