Two Tenure-Track Assistant Professor Positions - Criminology, Law and Society

The George Mason University Department of Criminology, Law and Society invites applicants for two full-time, Tenure-Track Assistant Professor positions to start August 2018. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The Department of Criminology, Law and Society is a multidisciplinary unit that offers degrees at the bachelors, masters, and doctoral levels. Our graduate program balances theory, empirical research, and policy applications. Our undergraduate program has concentrations in law and society, criminal justice, and homeland security.



Responsibilities : The department is seeking candidates with significant accomplishments in research, teaching and service. Responsibilities include:

Active research in any area(s) of criminology, criminal justice, and law and society that complement existing strengths of the department;

Teaching courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels;

Mentoring and supervising graduate student research;

Providing service to the department, college and university by participation on faculty committees; and

Providing professional service and contributions to consultancies and individuals outside the university.

Ph.D. in a relevant field of study (applicants nearing the completion of their doctorate will be considered);

Strongly committed to teaching in a multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate program with strong evidence of teaching effectiveness; and

Demonstrated significant promise in scholarly research and extramural grant activity.

Strong publication record in peer-reviewed journals and high-quality refereed journals; and

Established research agenda with an active line of sustainable, externally funded research.

George Mason has become an internationally ranked research university that as of Fall 2016 achieved the Carnegie Classification of “highest research activity” or what is often called an “R1” school. More information on the department and the research activities of the faculty and various research centers is available at http://cls.gmu.edu/.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F7661z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and no more than three representative research articles. Also, three letters of recommendation should be sent directly from the provider, either through e-mail to clsjobs@gmu.edu; or via USPS mail to:

Ms. Sharon Corradino Criminology, Law, and Society George Mason University 4400 University Drive, MS 4F4 Fairfax, VA 22030

For full consideration, please apply by October 18, 2017. Inquiries about the position can be addressed to the department chair, David Wilson, at dwilsonb@gmu.edu.

