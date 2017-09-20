Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Sr. Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. The Sr. Analyst will be a member of the Data Management and Integrity Group (DMIG) and will maintain, monitor and interface with all domestic Bureaus regarding Unliquidated Obligations (ULOs).

Responsibilities

• Perform manual and automated ULO Reversal Jobs

• Meticulously account for and report ULO activity

• Collect and disseminate financial management and accounting information from and to Bureaus using both GFMS and Data Warehouse

• Work directly for the Special Assistant to the Acting CFO

Required Qualifications

• Experience with Federal Accounting

• Excellent customer/consulting skills

• Experience with Microsoft office

• Experience with Momentum

• Great attention to detail

• Professional demeanor

Desired Qualifications

• A smart, bright, quick learner

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP