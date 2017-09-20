Sr. Analyst - 1335

Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks a Sr. Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. The Sr. Analyst will be a member of the Data Management and Integrity Group (DMIG) and will maintain, monitor and interface with all domestic Bureaus regarding Unliquidated Obligations (ULOs).

Responsibilities
• Perform manual and automated ULO Reversal Jobs
• Meticulously account for and report ULO activity
• Collect and disseminate financial management and accounting information from and to Bureaus using both GFMS and Data Warehouse
• Work directly for the Special Assistant to the Acting CFO

Required Qualifications
• Experience with Federal Accounting
• Excellent customer/consulting skills
• Experience with Microsoft office
• Experience with Momentum
• Great attention to detail
• Professional demeanor

Desired Qualifications
• A smart, bright, quick learner

Education

BA/BS

Clearance
All applicants for this position must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.


Share

Share

