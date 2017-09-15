Job Category : Classified Staff

Advancement Stewardship and Operations Manager



The George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic person for an Advancement Stewardship and Operations Manager. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities:

Under the supervision of the Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations at the Antonin Scalia Law School, directs and oversees the day-to-day management of all aspects of the data, reporting, and donor support services for Scalia Law--both directly to Scalia Law external relations team members and acts as a key liaison/conduit with the George Mason University Foundation (GMUF) staff on service requests;

Responsible for the high standards of quality, consistency, and accuracy of all Scalia Law alumni, friends, donors and stakeholders and development-related information as managed on the Mason Advance database;

Ensure legal standards and compliance with gift administration/tax policies and regulations, endowment reports, and scholarship reports are maintained through working with the GMUF staff;

Accountable for remaining in close working contact with key members of the Scalia Law and central development and alumni staffs;

Provide leadership and manage all advancement services, including biographical maintenance, data extraction and reporting, production services, stewardship, and scholarship programs; and

Serve as the primary conduit of all internal and external gift information.

Bachelorâ€™s degree in relevant field, or equivalent combination of education and experience;

SQL and other related query skills;

Demonstrated progressively responsible higher education experience in advancement and fundraising, preferably in a public research university or large complex college;

Significant demonstrated experience in advancement operations and services in a higher education setting, with experience and understanding in interpreting state, federal, and institutional funds; IRS regulations; institutional governance; administration, etc.;

Demonstrated successful track record in project management; and acting as a liaison between technical operations staff and end users/customers, translating technical language and customer requirements as needed;

Impeccable attention to details, quality of products/services, and accuracy in all manner of work;

Collaborative, professional, service-oriented interpersonal style in working with colleagues, staff, supervisor, and all Scalia Law constituents;

Demonstrated track record of strong leadership, strategy and goal-setting skills with an ability to lobby and generate enthusiasm for Scalia Lawâ€™s fundraising goals and needs across a diverse landscape of competing priorities, teams, internal university constituents, etc.;

Excellent communication skills, both verbally and in writing;

Ability to engender trust and respect among colleagues, academic leaders, and constituents; and

Technical strengths including in-depth knowledge of advancement industry relational databases and web-enabled applications for supporting social media, e-mail marketing, and web presence for Scalia Law (i.e., Blackbaud [BB CRM, Luminate, etc.] applications, Ellucian [Advance] applications, iModules, Salesforce, etc.).

Masterâ€™s degree; and analytics, forecasting analysis, and reporting skills are preferred/highly desirable; and

Higher education and fundraising campaign experience are highly desired.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number 10509z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :