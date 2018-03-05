Community Connections is a nationally recognized agency which is the largest, not for profit, behavioral health services provider in Washington DC. Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) clinical staff, , work collaboratively on multi-disciplinary teams serving those who are extremely vulnerable. In providing assistance you learn a great deal about how the city works for people who are poor and distressed: the needs and experiences of people with frequent medical and psychiatric hospitalizations, arrests, problems with addiction and episodes of homelessness. ACT teams are supervised by licensed clinical social workers (LICSW) or licensed practicing counselors (LPC). The team effort is strong, with daily rounds and a collaborative approach to clinical care. With small case loads, clinical staff can work intensively with consumers on the range of clinical and practical problems.

ACT has general teams serving adults and specialty teams working with particular populations of focus: geriatric/traumatic brain injury, justice-involved adults, transitional age youth 18-29, mothers with young children.



ACT teams require innovative, inspired, and energetic staff who enjoy the blend of nitty-gritty street outreach and state of the art clinical intervention. Strong communication skills are essential as staff are often problem solving with multiple systems and stakeholders. Candidates must have a reliable vehicle as most of the work is done in the community, and a clean driving record. This position requires a minimum of an Associate's Degree. BA or MA degree preferred.

Those applicants with an MSW or an MA in Counseling must have a DC graduate professional license in hand (LGSW or LGPC) before they can commence employment. We offer supervision towards independent clinical licensure, and excellent benefits.

To apply .