Boutique CPA firm with a work environment that is stimulating and positive seeks CPA (or close) to take on management of engagements, planning, scheduling, budgeting, work papers, etc. Client base is diversified and the work/life balance is slanted in favor of the employee. Call or e-mail Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

BS, CPA or close, audit experience in public accounting.