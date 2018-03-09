Audit Manager
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Audit and Tax, Management
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Boutique CPA firm with a work environment that is stimulating and positive seeks CPA (or close) to take on management of engagements, planning, scheduling, budgeting, work papers, etc. Client base is diversified and the work/life balance is slanted in favor of the employee. Call or e-mail Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!
BS, CPA or close, audit experience in public accounting.