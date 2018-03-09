Audit Manager

Employer
NRI
Location
Rockville, MD
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Audit and Tax, Management
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Boutique CPA firm with a work environment that is stimulating and positive seeks CPA (or close) to take on management of engagements, planning, scheduling, budgeting, work papers, etc. Client base is diversified and the work/life balance is slanted in favor of the employee. Call or e-mail Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

 

BS, CPA or close, audit experience in public accounting.

