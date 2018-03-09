Sr. Property Manager-Assistant Director 120K

Employer
NRI
Location
Bethesda, MD
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Executive, Director
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
This company has the WOW factor! Great people, great management, fun work environment, stable, and they are growing! Portfolio consists of retail, flex, and office. Responsibilities include overseeing day to day operations, budgets, variance reports, providing leadership and mentoring to other property managers, interacting with tenants, building inspections, build outs, vendor invoice approval, etc. Prefer around 10 years experience in commercial property management, ability to multi-task, and experience out of a multi-property type environment. Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

 

Commercial property management, 10yrs experience, multi-property experience, retail (strip center), office, and industrial flex experience, excellent communication and leadership skills.

