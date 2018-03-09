Controller/Director of Finance

Employer
NRI
Location
MD
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Executive, Director
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Exciting opportunity available with this growing government contractor! They are looking to add a Controller/Director of Finance to their team. Individual will play a critical role in the strategic planning and direction of the company, handle day to day accounting activities, budgets, cost proposals, financial reporting, interface with DCAA Auditors, supervise staff, and provide financial guidance to the President and COO. Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect. 

 

   Bachelor's Degree in accounting or finance, 5yrs + full cycle accounting experience, payroll administration, DCAA audits, Navision.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this