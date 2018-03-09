This Washington DC based commercial real estate firm is a trend setter and is known for its excellence and dedication. Due to continued growth they are seeking a sharp Sr. Project Accountant to handle investor reports, answer investor inquiries, work with outside auditors, review work of staff, prepare operating plans, analyze variances, and prepare forecasts. Company offers generous benefits and promotional opportunities! Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Prefer BS, CPA, a combination of commercial real estate accounting and public accounting, excellent communication skills, detailed, accurate.