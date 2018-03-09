Accounting Temp's
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Accountant
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Are you seeking employment in the Accounting field? Do you have 2+ years accounting experience in the following areas?:
-Accounts Payable -Accounts Receivable -Payroll
-Grants -Month-end closing -GL Reconciliation
-Financial Statements -Financial Analysis -Budgets
-Cash Management -Cash Flow Projection/Forecasting
-Bank Reconciliation -Audit preparation -Financial Analysis
NRI is always seeking accounting professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire opportunities with major employers in the DC Metro area. To stay in the loop for current of future opportunities, submit your resume for consideration to Bob Lucas, blucas@nri-staffing.com.
