Accounting Temp's

Employer
NRI
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Accountant
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Are you seeking employment in the Accounting field? Do you have 2+ years accounting experience in the following areas?:

 

-Accounts Payable            -Accounts Receivable              -Payroll

-Grants                           -Month-end closing                  -GL Reconciliation

-Financial Statements        -Financial Analysis                  -Budgets

-Cash Management           -Cash Flow Projection/Forecasting

-Bank Reconciliation          -Audit preparation                  -Financial Analysis

 

NRI is always seeking accounting professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire opportunities with major employers in the DC Metro area. To stay in the loop for current of future opportunities, submit your resume for consideration to Bob Lucas, blucas@nri-staffing.com.

 

