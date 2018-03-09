Are you seeking employment in the Accounting field? Do you have 2+ years accounting experience in the following areas?:

-Accounts Payable -Accounts Receivable -Payroll

-Grants -Month-end closing -GL Reconciliation

-Financial Statements -Financial Analysis -Budgets

-Cash Management -Cash Flow Projection/Forecasting

-Bank Reconciliation -Audit preparation -Financial Analysis

NRI is always seeking accounting professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire opportunities with major employers in the DC Metro area. To stay in the loop for current of future opportunities, submit your resume for consideration to Bob Lucas, blucas@nri-staffing.com.