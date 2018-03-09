Established CPA firm with a passion for excellence seeks Sr. Auditor to join their team and run audit engagements. This firm is different in that they offer a reasonable work/life balance, hire and retain positive-motivated type individuals, and always look to promote from within. They also provide state of the art resources for their employees to be the best they can be. Generous benefits package includes medical, dental, vision, 401K, vacation, parking, and more. The Sr. Auditor will be responsible for:

* Audits *Reviews/Compliance

*Report Findings *Research

*Analyze Accounting Records *Teaching and Mentoring

Call or e-mail Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

BS, public accounting audit experience.