Mid-sized CPA firm that provides accounting, tax, and business consulting services, seeks a Tax Manager to function as a liaison between partner, client, and staff. The firm has a long standing reputation as a top notch CPA firm and has developed long standing relationships with some of the most prestigious firms in the area. Generous benefits package includes health, dental, 401K, vacation, sick, holidays, parking, and more.

*Maintain Client Relationships *Mentor Staff

*Review Staff Assignments *Evaluate Internal Controls

*Review Workpapers

Call or e-mail Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

BS, CPA, 8 yrs. plus public accounting exp.