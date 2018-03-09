Tax Manager Estates and Trusts

Employer
NRI
Location
Rockville, MD
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Audit and Tax, Management
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Rockville based CPA firm experiencing continued growth and success seeks Manager level individual with expertise in estates and trusts. Work environment is positive and laid back. Position responsibilities include:

*Returns for High Net Worth Individuals *                    *Trusts

*Estate and Gift Returns                                            *Planning

Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Prefer 3yrs plus experience, in estates and trusts, good communication skills, excellent customer service skills. 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this