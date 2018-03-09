Tax Manager Estates and Trusts
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Audit and Tax, Management
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Rockville based CPA firm experiencing continued growth and success seeks Manager level individual with expertise in estates and trusts. Work environment is positive and laid back. Position responsibilities include:
*Returns for High Net Worth Individuals * *Trusts
*Estate and Gift Returns *Planning
Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!
Prefer 3yrs plus experience, in estates and trusts, good communication skills, excellent customer service skills.