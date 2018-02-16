Controller
Northern Virginia commercial real estate firm with an established leadership team in place, seeks a sharp Controller to oversee all accounting, budgeting, financial reporting, and analysis functions for the organization. The company is a recognized leader and offers a great entrepreneurial type of work environment. Prefer 10yrs+ experience, solid management skills, and commercial real estate accounting experience. Generous benefits includes health plan, 401K, PTO, life insurance, and more! Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!
Prefer 10yrs.+ experience, commercial property accounting expertise, solid management skills, stable, and excellent communication skills.