Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Remote Sensing



The George Mason University Department of Geography and Geoinformation Science (GGS) invites applications for a Tenure-Track Assistant Professor position in Remote Sensing beginning August 2018. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: The selected candidate will provide core support to our successful and growing GIScience and Geoinformatics programs; teach core and advanced courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels (the equivalent of two courses per semester); develop new courses as needed in an area of specialization; mentor graduate students at both the masters and Ph.D. levels; and develop an externally funded research portfolio that will advance the mission of GGS.



Ph.D. in remote sensing, geoinformatics, geography, or a closely related field is required by time of appointment;

Ability to develop a strong and active research agenda in Remote Sensing and a field of specialization;

Demonstrated record of publishing peer-reviewed scholarship;

Ability to teach introductory and advanced courses in Remote Sensing and a field of specialization; and

Demonstrated record of excellence in teaching.

Demonstrated record of seeking/securing external research grants;

Specialization in remote sensing with demonstrated multidisciplinary interest; and

Strong and demonstrated research interest in urban remote sensing and novel sensor/deployment applications.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F8315z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload (1) a cover letter (detailing teaching specialization and interests), (2) an up-to-date curriculum vitae, (3) teaching portfolio (to be uploaded in field labeled ‘other doc), and (4) the names of three to five professional references with their contact information, including e-mail addresses.



For more information about GGS, visit us on the web at http://cos.gmu.edu/ggs.

