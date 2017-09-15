Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Sr. Data Warehouse Tester to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, Virginia location. The Sr. Data Warehouse Tester will manage and run the software testing effort for client Data Warehouse application, including requirements review, scope create, testing and test results production.



Responsibilities

• Review test results with client, report on release status in client status meetings, and support team lead in managing application testing effort

• Support end-to-end production simulation testing, including running batch regression cycles, financial reporting samples, and data analysis



Required Qualifications

• Experience in SAP Business Objects testing of Reports, Universes, Data Services ETL data load

• Excellent understanding of Data Warehouse concepts such as Dashboards, Data Modeling, Various Relational Database Schemas, MS Access database development, Oracle Database Configuration and Setup

• Experience with data warehouse testing and project management

• Oracle based application environment and can perform software installs and maintain environments including patching

• Good understanding of and experience with servers in an Oracle based application environment and can perform software installs and maintain environments including patching

• Self-starter and be able to work independently with minimal oversight

• Good communication skills and desire to take ownership of assignments



Desired Qualifications

• MA/MBA/MS

• Experience as a Team Lead

• Experience using HP Quality Center and various Serena software to track and manage test team

• Experience with Test System Setup, Operation, and Management, including using test management tools Serena (PVCS Version Manager, TeamTrack and Summit)

• Financial system knowledge/experience in addition to technical experience, with test scope development and planning.

• Working knowledge with Momentum financial system



Education

BA/BS



Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.





The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP