Postdoctoral Research Fellow - Computational and Experimental Neuroplasticity Laboratory



The George Mason University Computational and Experimental Neuroplasticity Laboratory (http://krasnow1.gmu.edu/CENlab/avrama.html) of Kim “Avrama” Blackwell invites applications for a Postdoctoral Research Fellow/software engineer position to begin immediately. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: The successful candidate will contribute to ongoing cutting-edge research in computational systems biology and neuroscience by further development of our stochastic reaction-diffusion software, NeuroRD, and further development of parameter optimization software. The position involves design and implementation of new features for both software products, providing technical support to lab members developing NeuroRD models and investigating the role of calcium dynamics and cell signaling pathways in learning and plasticity; and writing journal articles and giving presentations on the new software features.



CENlab is an interdisciplinary, dynamic, and creative research group at Masons Krasnow Institute for Advanced Study, located in northern Virginia (15 miles west of Washington, D.C.).



Ph.D. in a relevant field (e.g., computer science, physics, bioinformatics, engineering) and at least one publication in reputable journal;

Experience in software development (scientific software, Python, and C++ or JAVA is preferred);

Expertise with Unix operating systems; and

Knowledge of stochastic processes.

NeuroRD website: https://github.com/neurord;

Krasnow Institute for Advanced Study: http://krasnow.gmu.edu; and

George Mason University: http://www.gmu.edu/.

The incumbent will have office space, a Unix computer workstation, and a post-doctoral level salary supplemented by excellent state employee benefits.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F8816z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

