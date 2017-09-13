$10,000 SIGN-ON BONUS AVAILABLE FOR ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES!

Position Highlights:

Market: Sentara Transplant Center has been around for nearly 40 years and is the only transplant center in Hampton Roads Region. We have performed more than 2,200 transplant.

Innovation: 525-bed Level 1 trauma center and tertiary care facility that was first in the region to perform kidney, heart, and pancreas transplants.

Stability: 125 plus years of no company layoffs.

Career Growth: Position is open due to an employee relocation. Our unit can offer career advancement opportunities into a Senior Transplant Coordinator role.

Nursing Excellence: First in the region to become a Magnet® recognized hospital.

: First in the region to become a recognized hospital. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What you will do:

Outpatient clinic for both pre and post kidney/pancreas transplants.

We are open Monday - Friday between 8am and 5pm. You will be expected to be on call once a week.

Coordinates activities related to organ donation and transplantation.

Communicates effectively to donors, recipients, families, and care team members.

Preferred ideal candidate will have 1-2 years of transplant experience in order to be successful in this role.

Learn more about our Kidney/Pancreas Transplant team here: https://www.sentara.com/hampton-roads-virginia/medicalservices/services/transplant.aspx

Coordinates the clinical management of the transplant/VAD patient including the transplant/VAD evaluation, the transplant/VAD process and follow-up care. Provides clinical leadership to care team members, allowing staff to plan, direct, manage outcomes and evaluate care.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - NURSING

Experience

Required: Related - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Clinical Transplant Coord, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Cert Clinical Transplant Coord (CCTC) required within two (2) years of hire. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty.