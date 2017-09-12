Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Term Hospitality Management Faculty (Open Rank)



The George Mason University College of Education and Human Development (http://cehd.gmu.edu) invites applications for a full-time faculty position in Hospitality Management, a rapidly growing concentration in the Colleges highly ranked Tourism and Events Management program (https://rht.gmu.edu/hospitality-tourism-and-events-management/). George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Empowered by the programs location in the National Capital Region, faculty and students work with industry partners that include many of the top hotel, restaurant, and tourism corporations worldwide.



Responsibilities: The program is seeking a faculty member who is committed to teaching a versatile array of undergraduate courses in the hospitality management concentration, including, for example, courses focused on revenue management, hotel management, food and beverage management, restaurant management, management information systems, methodology/statistics, accounting, human resource management, and facilities management. The overall teaching load is four courses per semester.



Additional responsibilities include mentoring undergraduate students, contributing to essential service activities (such as those related to student assessment and program development), and developing partnerships with industry leaders in the region.



Required Qualifications:

Masters degree in hospitality management or a closely related field (e.g., business, tourism and events management) that qualifies the candidate to teach a versatile range of relevant courses;

Demonstrated potential for excellence in teaching; and

Alignment with the Colleges core values focused on diversity, collaboration, innovation, and ethical leadership.

Earned doctorate in hospitality management or a related discipline (e.g., business administration with a substantively appropriate concentration);

Teaching experience in higher education and in online venues; and

Professional experience in some facet of the hospitality industry.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F9473z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

