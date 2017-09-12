Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Health and Physical Education Faculty (Tenure-Line, Open Rank)



The George Mason University Division of Health and Human Performance, within the College Education and Human Development (cehd.gmu.edu), invites applications for a full-time, tenure-line Health and Physical Education Faculty position. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



George Mason University, a Carnegie Research I institution and the largest public university in Virginia, is conveniently located near federal funding agencies in the national capital region. In addition to the B.S. in Physical Education, the division offers courses in health education; a B.S. degree in Kinesiology; M.S. and Ph.D. programs in Exercise, Fitness and Health Promotion; and an M.S. in Athletic Training.



Responsibilities:

Teaching undergraduate and graduate courses related to teaching, learning, and supervision in health and physical education;

Conducting and disseminating research;

Securing external research funding;

Developing professional partnerships with local school systems and community organizations; and

Assisting with accreditation requirements, and contributing to initiatives related to program development and growth.

Doctoral degree in physical education or a closely related field.

An established or promising research agenda and funded research portfolio;

University and K-12 teaching experience;

Training/expertise in health education;

Experience with diverse populations; and

Interest in teaching with digital technology.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F7027z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

Job Close Date :