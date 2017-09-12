• Competitive pay plans• Comprehensive health care plans• Generous paid annual leave• Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan• Long and short term disability• Tuition Reimbursement• Flex spending and life insurance• You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is a 276-bed acute care facility that has a long history of commitment to the city, offering specialized, tertiary services. It is the region's only Level III Trauma Center and home to the Sentara Heart Center. Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital offers many advanced clinical services. The hospital specializes in orthopedics, neurosurgery, thoracic and colorectal surgery and sleep disorders. Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is one of the region's accredited stroke centers.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:

Demonstrates proficiency in nursing practice for assigned specialty area and provides clinical leadership for the delivery of nursing care in a department. Under the direction of the department manager leads safety and quality initiatives, focuses on and simplifies workflow, and contributes to the development of staff. Increase staff satisfaction and promotes excellent (Gold Standard) customer service.

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Required: Nursing - Previous experience

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

18 months nursing experience required. BSN required; Master degree preferred, if the graduate degree is not in nursing then the BSN is required. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Professional Specialty Nursing Certification preferred.