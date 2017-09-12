RN UNIT COORDINATOR
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA:Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Sep 12, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Welcome to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital!
Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital in Virginia Beach, Virginia is seeking a Registered Nurse-Unit Coordinator for the Surgical Unit to assist Clinical Manager. This is a Full Time Day Shift position.
About Virginia Beach General Hospital:Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is a 276-bed acute care facility that has a long history of commitment to the city, offering specialized, tertiary services. It is the region's only Level III Trauma Center and home to the Sentara Heart Center. Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital offers many advanced clinical services. The hospital specializes in orthopedics, neurosurgery, thoracic and colorectal surgery and sleep disorders. Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is one of the region's accredited stroke centers.
This 16 bed unit will provide quality care to adult medical/surgical patients who are acutely ill or injured. Specializing in post-operative surgical patient care and general surgery inclusive of emergent and elective. Procedures to include Davinci Robotic surgery for colon, urology (Turb, bladder irrigation, stent placement) and gyn surgeries (bladder/colon resections) and vascular inclusive of amputations, femoral popliteal bypass, and fistulas.
Sentara's Culture:Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:
- • Competitive pay plans• Comprehensive health care plans• Generous paid annual leave• Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan• Long and short term disability• Tuition Reimbursement• Flex spending and life insurance• You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.
Demonstrates proficiency in nursing practice for assigned specialty area and provides clinical leadership for the delivery of nursing care in a department. Under the direction of the department manager leads safety and quality initiatives, focuses on and simplifies workflow, and contributes to the development of staff. Increase staff satisfaction and promotes excellent (Gold Standard) customer service.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR
RN-Master's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Nursing - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
18 months nursing experience required. BSN required; Master degree preferred, if the graduate degree is not in nursing then the BSN is required. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Professional Specialty Nursing Certification preferred.