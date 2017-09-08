Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Education Policy (Tenure-Line Position, Associate/Full Professor)



The George Mason University College of Education and Human Development (cehd.gmu.edu) invites applications for a senior faculty member in Education Policy. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Mason, a Carnegie Research I institution, is the largest public university in Virginia with more than 36,000 students. Located in northern Virginia near the capital of the U.S. and federal agencies--including federal funding agencies and a wide-range of associated resources at federal, state, regional and local levels--Mason is an innovative, entrepreneurial, and culturally diverse public university.



Responsibilities: This is an academic year position for which we seek an experienced leader at the academic rank of associate or full professor. Responsibilities include:

Coordinating academic programs in Education Policy;

Teaching graduate-level courses; and

Mentoring graduate students and engaging in research and scholarship including the seeking of external funding.

Earned doctorate in education, or other fields related to education policy such as political science, public policy, law, or economics; and

Significant experience in university teaching/research and/or in professional/public service.

A record of academic program leadership, a portfolio of relevant publications, and success in mentoring graduate students;

Demonstrated ability to secure external funding; and

Experience in developing and implementing policy initiatives.

Faculty are expected to engage in university and professional service activities and to contribute to special initiatives and collaborative programs designed to further the mission of the college in areas related to education policy.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F8210z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :