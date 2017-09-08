PLUMBER/STEAMPIPE FITTER

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Sep 08, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades
Industry
Automotive, Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Up to $3,000 sign on bonus for qualified applicants.
The Plumber / Steampipe Fitter is responsible for inspecting and repairing pipes, fittings, and plumbing fixtures related to the heating, water, gas and drainage systems. This individual will also be responsible for the operation, maintenance and repair of medical air and suction systems, medical gasses to include the distribution, piping, and terminal connections in addition to being responsible for maintenance and repair of heating and cooling hydronic systems.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent OR
Trade School Graduate

Experience
Required: Plumbing/Steampipe Fitting - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Drivers License, Journeyman Plumber

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Equipment Maintenance, Equipment Selection, Installation, Leadership, Monitoring, Repairing, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Troubleshooting

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
In addition to High School Grad or equivalent, 1 year post-secondary/vocational training in plumbing, steam fitting, brazing, math, physics, chemistry, and basic mechanics is required. Depending on location, some facilities require MLB upon hire. Some sites require individual to obtain Anti-Backflow certification within one year of employment MPLB preferred. Journeyman Plumber licensure to be obtained within 90 days (or less) of hire.

