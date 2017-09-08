The Plumber / Steampipe Fitter is responsible for inspecting and repairing pipes, fittings, and plumbing fixtures related to the heating, water, gas and drainage systems. This individual will also be responsible for the operation, maintenance and repair of medical air and suction systems, medical gasses to include the distribution, piping, and terminal connections in addition to being responsible for maintenance and repair of heating and cooling hydronic systems.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent OR

Trade School Graduate

Experience

Required: Plumbing/Steampipe Fitting - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Drivers License, Journeyman Plumber

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Equipment Maintenance, Equipment Selection, Installation, Leadership, Monitoring, Repairing, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Troubleshooting

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

In addition to High School Grad or equivalent, 1 year post-secondary/vocational training in plumbing, steam fitting, brazing, math, physics, chemistry, and basic mechanics is required. Depending on location, some facilities require MLB upon hire. Some sites require individual to obtain Anti-Backflow certification within one year of employment MPLB preferred. Journeyman Plumber licensure to be obtained within 90 days (or less) of hire.