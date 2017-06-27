投資アナリスト&ライター (Investment Analyst & Writer) Motley Fool Japanグローバル投資会社The Motley Foolの傍系会社スタートアップのMotley Fool Japanは立ち上げから一緒に働くことができる経験のある投資アナリストとライターを探しています。求める人物像として株式市場に深い関心を持ち、一日中投資について語ることができる方です。投資アナリスト&ライターは我々の無料ウェブサイトにて日々コンテンツを掲載し、有料購読サービスをはじめた際は市場を上回る投資アイデアや、株に関する記事を提供していただきます。我々は小さなスタートアップチームで開始するため、他のMotley Fool Japanの日常業務である無料・プレミアムコンテンツを作成することから、フリーランスのトレーニングや採用、サブスクリプションサービスのアシストまで幅広い業務に関わっていただきます。この役職は投資が大好きで、Foolのミッションである、日本の個人投資家がより良い投資ができるように手助けしたいという人にぴったりです。このポジションは日本での募集になります。候補者は日本に在住している、もしくは日本で働くために適切なビザを持っている方に限ります。 仕事内容は以下を含みます。ただし、これらのみに限定はされません。ライティング: 記事、株式レポート、 マーケティング関連、メールでのニュースレターフリーランスライターや翻訳されたものを含む記事を管理して我々の無料ウェブサイトにて日々掲載Global投資アナリストと連絡を取り合うビジネスや、コンテンツパートナーやベンダーと協力して設立を行うライター、編集者、翻訳者の指導、トレーニングや採用を行う必要に応じてマーケティングを助力Fool Globalにおいてベストプラクティスを行う投資アイデアとリサーチの提供応募資格: バイリンガル (日本語と英語)私たちのブランドと理念に情熱をもつことができる優れたコミュニケーションスキルを持ち、異なる国、時間帯、言語にわたって複数のチームと働くことができるSlack、Skype、Trelloや他のツールを使いこなすことができる起業家やスタートアップの考え方を持ち柔軟で素早く動くチームの流れと地盤を築くことができるGoogle Analyticsのスキル、ビジネス展開の経験があれば尚可 -- Investment Analyst & Writer, Motley Fool JapanMotley Fool Japan, a soon-to-launch startup subsidiary of the global investment company The Motley Fool, is seeking an experienced investment analyst and writer to help launch its operations from the ground up.The ideal candidate is a stock market fanatic who could talk about investing all day long. The Investment Analyst & Writer will be expected to write and produce daily content for our free website and, eventually, provide market-beating investment ideas and stock write-ups when we launch our subscription services. Because we'll be a small startup team, this person will also be involved in most other aspects of Motley Fool Japan's daily activities, from creating free and premium content to training and recruiting freelance talent to assisting in future subscription services, and more.This role is perfect for someone who loves investing and wants to further the Fool's mission by helping the retail investors of Japan invest—better.This position is based in Japan. Candidates must currently reside in in-country or currently have the proper visa to work in Japan. The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to, the following:Writing: articles, stock reports, marketing pieces, email newslettersManaging day-to-day publishing on our free website, including freelance writers and translated articlesLiaising with Global investment analysts Establishing and working with business and content partners and vendorsCoaching, training, and recruiting writers, editors, and translatorsAssisting marketing team as neededSharing best practices across Fool GlobalProviding investing ideas and researchQualifications: Bilingual (Japanese and English)A demonstrated passion for our brand and our purposeExcellent communication skills and/or an ability to work with multiple teams across countries, time zones, and even languages.Comfortable using Slack, Skype, Trello, etc. Entrepreneurial and/or “start-up” mindset to build and lay the foundation and work flow for a flexible and nimble teamBonus: Google Analytics skills, business development experience