(System Architect):

· Understanding of Systems Architecture and software lifecycle management.

· Knowledge of audit for insider threat.

· Would work to plan applications connectivity to the system.

· Experienced with policy development.

· Understanding of the IC community and the DNI structure.

· Understanding of CIO and it's mission/purpose.

· Ability to coordinate policy with the various DNI working groups on behalf of the DIA .



Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly

Description:

Generally recognized as a leader in the industry in their area of expertise; sought out by others

in the area of expertise for advice and guidance

Provide expert support, analysis, research, and advice into exceptionally complex problems, and

processes relating to the subject matter

Serve as technical expert on executive-level project teams providing technical direction,

interpretation and alternatives. Expertise is in a particular area of Information Technology (e.g.,

Cybersecurity, Information Systems Architecture, Telecommunications Systems Design,

Architecture, Implementation, Information Systems Integration, Software Development

Methodologies, Security Engineering, Communications and Network Systems Management).

Perform highly specialized and technical tasks associated with the most current and cuttingedge

technologies

May serve as a technical consultant to a project or a number projects dealing with area of

technical expertise

Coordinate with contract management and Government personnel to ensure the problems have

been properly defined and the solutions satisfy customer needs

Highly Desired:

Developers in these positions will be required to provide full life cycle software development using a

variety of tools, platforms, and architectures. Qualified developers will address complex system issues

including: Storage solutions (NAS, SAN), Virtual environments (Amazon Web Services, Virtual machines

hosted on VMWare), Network configurations, Firewalls, Proxy servers, Hardware Selection and

configuration, Hardware performance tuning, Memory Management.



Qualified engineers should have a wide variety of systems and software development and maintenance

experience.



Desired backgrounds would include:

Multiple Operating Systems experience such as: Windows, UNIX

Multiple third and fourth generation language experience such as: C, C++, C#, Java

Familiarity with SharePoint development, XML, XLST, and JSON

Capable of developing ingest and egress modules that use XML and other formats

Multiple IDE experience such as: Visual Studio, Eclipse, Net Beans, Active State Perl.

Qualified engineers should also have a strong background in multiple RDBMS systems: MS SQL

Server, Oracle, and / or Postgress.

Familiarity with AWS / C2S environments is a plus.



Education and Experience:

High School Diploma or GED and 12 years experience, or

Associates Degree and 10 years experience, or

Bachelors Degree and 8 years experience, or

Masters Degreeand 6 years of experience, or

PhD and 4 years of experience

Must be DoD 8570 IAT II certified; can complete certification after hire