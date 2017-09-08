BUILDING ENGINEER I DUTIES INCLUDE

Performing skilled preventive maintenance to standard systems and equipment and identifying preventive maintenance cycles based on operator use and manufacturer's recommendations;

Troubleshooting inoperable or malfunctioning standard systems and equipment.

Diagnosing, testing, and making plumbing repairs including clearing drain traps, snaking drain lines, repairing pipes and replacing plumbing fixtures, electrical outlets, light fixtures, and breakers;

Performing and overseeing checkups and other inspections to HVAC, building envelope and critical systems including generators where work is performed by contractors;

Coordinating and conducting seasonal maintenance inspections including winterizing and de-winterizing measures and recording all work that is done;

Performing administrative duties including shop inventory control and closing completed work orders using mobile devices or computers; and

Responding to all types of emergency service requests for County buildings to minimize damage by either repairing or shutting down Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing, Power Generating Equipment, resetting Life Safety Equipment and/or calling contractors.

BUILDING ENGINEER II DUTIES INCLUDE

Leading the shop and on-site mechanical and related repair and maintenance work;

Coordinating the operation of assigned buildings and providing oversight and training to Building Engineer I's and Facilities Maintenance Mechanic II's to resolve complex issues;

Coordinating the connection of roll-up generators to County emergency power systems for routine and emergency work;

Overseeing, coordinating and conducting seasonal maintenance inspections including the winterizing and de-winterizing equipment;

Performing inspections of building(s), identifying and recording deficiencies and working with supervisor to determine the best course of action;

Reading electrical, plumbing, and mechanical drawings and diagrams to diagnose difficult and complex electrical and control issues;

Assisting the supervisor and section manager in developing Capital Improvement Plan needs for each building within the assigned zone, and participating in the assessment of the equipment replacement process; identifying malfunction trends; and maintaining usage statistics;

Inspecting corrective and preventative maintenance tasks performed by Facilities Maintenance Mechanic II's, Building Engineer I's and contractors to ensure that work has been completed and performed correctly and per manufacturer's recommendations and/or as required by contract or directions given by manager;

Assisting supervisors in selecting new or replacement equipment by conducting vendor interviews and recommending; and

Providing shift coverage to the Stationary Watch Engineers in the Justice Center and throughout the County as needed and during emergency situations.

Building Engineer I:

Building Engineer II:

Performing maintenance and repairs to mechanical, electrical and plumbing building systems;

Using computerized building automation control systems (BAS);

Diagnosing malfunctioning power generating and life safety systems;

Diagnosing, testing and making plumbing repairs;

Working with mobile maintenance devices to receive and complete work orders;

Leading the mechanical and related repairs and maintenance of building systems.

Local Journeyman or Master Electrician License(s) in Virginia and/or Maryland; and/or

HVAC-R (VA Licensure)

An offer of employment WILL be contingent upon a favorable pre-hire background check conducted by the Sheriff's Department on all final candidates. It may include checks of the following: criminal record, driving record, and credit history. You will be required to sign a release authorizing the County to obtain your background information.

Employee must be available for call-back and be willing to work after normal duty hours in emergency situations.

The applicant must possess, or obtain by time of appointment, a valid motor vehicle operator's license from the applicant's place of residence. The applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment may be contingent upon a favorable review of the applicant's driving record.

Applicant must possess a CFC, ARC Flash and Confined Space certifications or obtain such certifications within six months of employment.

Building Engineer II applicants must possess a CFC Universal Certification.

"A" shift:

"B" shift:

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Job Title: BUILDING ENGINEER I/II (MULTIPLE VACANCIES/2 SHIFTS) Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $46,529.60 - $77,001.60 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 1400 N. Uhle Street, Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia The Facilities Maintenance division within the Department of Environmental Services has multiple openings for experienced Building Engineers to perform skilled maintenance and repairs to over 80 medium, large, and complex mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) building systems and equipment. These employees will also monitor over 38 County buildings using multiple computerized building automation control systems to assist with diagnosing malfunctions and problems with MEP, power generating, and life safety systems.Duties will be performed in a fast-paced work environment where accurate and quick troubleshooting and diagnosing of system issues is required. The ideal candidate will be customer-oriented, a dependable team member, and will have carpentry knowledge and skills to correctly repair building systems and components.Selection Criteria:Completion of the requirements for graduation from a standard senior high school or vocational school, a GED certificate, or the equivalent plus significant experience in more than one of the following areas: carpentry, plumbing, electrical, masonry, generator and/or general mechanical repairs.Completion of the requirements for graduation from a standard senior high school or vocational or trade school, a GED certificate, or the equivalent and Graduate of an apprenticeship program or trade school in electricity or HVAC-R, plus significant experience, in more than one of the following areas: carpentry, plumbing, electrical, masonry, generator and/or general mechanical repairs.Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for the education requirement on a year for year basis.: Preference may be given to candidates with experience in one or more of the following:Special Requirements:Additional Information: We have multiple vacancies for the following two shifts, all are 40 hours per week positions which require flexibility to work weekend days and/or shifts other than assigned shift to provide coverage for periods of low staffing in the detention facility or other facilities on an occasional or temporary basis:Normal work hours are., Monday through Friday with flexibility to work occasional weekends and shifts other than normal shift to provide coverage as stated above.Normal work hours are. Days worked to be determined at time of hire and will include weekends. Schedule variations - Sunday through Thursday, Tuesday through Saturday, or some other variation/rotation based upon departmental need. Also requires flexibility to work shifts other than normal shift to provide coverage as stated above.Work schedule for both shifts is flexible and may change based on departmental need. Work is generally performed outdoors and in all types of weather conditions. Some work may be performed indoors depending upon the work assignment. The work environment includes exposure to draft, noise, dust, grease and dirt with extended periods of standing, walking, bending and lifting light to heavy objects and equipment weighing up to 50 lbs. Personal protective equipment may be required.The salary range for the Building Engineer I is: $46, 529.60 - $71,094.40The salary range for the Building Engineer II is: $50,398.40 - $77,001.60These positions may be filled at either the Building Engineer I or Building Engineer II level.The salary range listed at the top of this announcement is for entry level for Building Engineer I to the maximum level for Building Engineer II.This recruitment is listed as "open continuous." Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed and qualified applicants referred on a continuous basis. Interviews will be conducted on a regular basis throughout the recruitment with candidates whose qualifications best fit our needs. If your application is received later in the recruitment process, it may not be reviewed or considered. The application process will close when the position has been filled or when a sufficient number of qualified applications have been received.Please complete each section of the application. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are required for this position. Please do not give "see resume" as a response to the questions.