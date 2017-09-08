Job Description

Posting/Position Details:

All WMATA posted job openings are available through 11:59 pm the night before the noted Close Date. To ensure successful submission of application applicants are encouraged to apply well before this cut-off. The noted Close Date is the date on which the posting is automatically removed from the website as of 12:00am at which time submission of an application is no longer possible. (WMATA reserves the right to remove postings at any time without notice as business needs demand.)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education:

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency certificate (GED) and an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice, Law Enforcement, Police Science, Business Administration or a related field is preferred.

Experience:

Minimum seven (7) years of progressively responsible experience in police dispatching or a related police field with demonstrated knowledge of CAD/RMS systems, state criminal justice computer systems, and police radio equipment, to include interoperability capabilities with local jurisdictions.

Knowledge of police procedures and regulations and three (3) years of experience in police training, management or a supervisory position over these systems will be considered.

Certification/Licensure:

Must attend training to attain and maintain certifications from Maryland and Washington, DC which allows incumbent access to criminal justice databases, used daily while on duty (WALES and METERS). A passing score on the test(s) issued by each state/jurisdiction is required to obtain the initial certification, as well as bi-annual recertification to remain a valid user of the system.

Other Requirements:

Candidate must have never been convicted of a felony or serious misdemeanor.

Candidate must pass an extensive background check.

May be required to work variable shifts as needed, at times during inclement weather and when necessary, work extended tours of duty without notice.

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

SUMMARY

This is first line supervisory work that requires a high level of police communication skills including planning, assigning and evaluating the work of subordinate staff in the Metro Transit Police Communications Division, of the Metro Transit Police Department. Incumbent is responsible for overseeing the technical operation of Authority's public safety emergency systems. This role is accomplished by the accurate and timely handling of all public safety requests of the public, MTPD Officials and Officers, jurisdictional police and fire departments, and other WMATA departments. The primary responsibility is supervising the reception, processing and coordination of radio and telephone calls, and prioritizing and coordinating the response of available MTPD resources and ensuring that appropriate notifications are made; audits all MTPD criminal justice information systems. The MTPD is the lead on any major WMATA incident, therefore making the role of this position a critical part. The incumbent must be prepared to make appropriate split second decisions. The incumbent supervises other police communications employees and must provide instruction and direction to police personnel and coordinate emergency responses with sworn police supervisors, as required.

The Communications Division is the primary point of contact for all calls for public safety and operates 24 hours a day, 365 days per year, including special events, holidays and during weather/public safety emergencies.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Resolves problems, analyzes issues and processes, effectively manages projects, directs and manages budgets, contracts and human resources. Secures and maintains any and all required certifications and licenses.

Conducts performance appraisals of subordinates. Takes appropriate corrective actions and recognizes superior performance to ensure a well-disciplined work place.

Conducts administrative investigations within own area of responsibility.

Supervises two-way radio communications with officials and police officers on trains, buses, in metro rail stations and in mobile police vehicles while maintaining their accurate locations at all times; ensures that police are dispatched to emergency and routine calls for service occurring on WMA TA property or that have previously occurred on WMATA property. Ensures that strict radio discipline is adhered to at all times. Ensures compliance with FCC regulations and Communications Division policies/procedures in transmission of all radio traffic.

Supervises and ensures the effective processing of emergency and non-emergency calls for assistance from the public, WMATA Bus and Rail Operations Control Centers (OCC), station attendants, bus operators, other WMATA employees and patrons; provides callers with customer support and acknowledges customer complaints, inquiries and recommendations within the Division and handles them accordingly; and handles calls, for other WMATA Departments during non-business hours, which may or may not be police related.

Oversees and conducts the training of Police Communications Technicians (PCT’s and Police Communications Specialists (PCS) to be proficient in operating communications console equipment, to include: Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, multi-line switchboard telephone system consisting of emergency and non-emergency call in lines, as well as phone lines to all adjacent jurisdictional police and fire departments; monitoring Police Mutual AidRadio System (PMARS) and responding as needed; monitoring the digital video wall of WMATA stations and platforms as needed during serious WMATA incidents; monitoring when needed, alternate police and tactical radio channels; monitoring the sending and receiving of messages to and from officers in the field through CAD on police Mobile Date Terminals (MDT's) .

Supervises other employees conducting criminal and motor vehicle computerized information system queries utilizing police systems such as the Washington Area Law Enforcement System (WALES), the Maryland Electronic Telecommunications Enforcement Resource System (METERS), and the Virginia Criminal Interstate Network (VCIN), and their local court systems; oversees the maintaining, entering, updating, clearing and validating of records from these systems; oversees the maintaining, entering and updating of information from the MTPD vehicle impound system in CAD; retrieving information as needed from WMATA 's business systems.

Conducts audits of all MTPD Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) and ensures compliance with all CJIS security standards.

Ensures notifications are made of serious WMATA incidents and system delays via ALERT notifications to the appropriate MTPD Leadership, WMATA Senior Leadership and external government agencies.

Serves as the subject matter expert for the Department's CAD and acts as the liaison to WMATA’s radio group.

Assists with the administration, maintenance and configuration of the CAD.

Assists in the maintenance of system data files; as it relates to the creating and maintaining of the system's user database for CAD.

Ensures all system applications are running properly and provides system user documentation and support for the CAD.

Ensures that complete and accurate records of CAD calls for service are maintained.

Maintains and ensures that manuals and other documentation related to the structure and use of the CAD are maintained.

Assists in the development of Division’s "Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)”.

Provides after-hours response and support for the Communications Division as needed.

As required, travels to provide support and assistance for the systems. Work may involve some lifting and physical effort.

The essential duties listed are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. Nor is it intended to limit in any way the right of managers and supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing:

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.

