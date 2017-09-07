RN - AMBULATORY- Patient Radiation Oncology

Sentara Healthcare
Norfolk, VA:Virginia Beach, VA:Suffolk, VA
Sep 07, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare, Other
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Sentara Princess Anne Health Center is seeking an experienced RN to join our Out Patient Radiation Oncology Clinic team.

This is a Flexi (PRN), day shift position.


Oncology Certification strongly preferred.
BSN strongly preferred.

Sentara offers excellent benefits, compensation and opportunities for career growth.




The Registered Nurse develops, implements and evaluates plans of care for specific patient populations. Coordinates and collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree)

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

BSN or MSN preferred. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.

