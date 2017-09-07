Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Finance Manager to support The MIL Corporation at our Tyson's Corner, VA office. We are a growing government contractor and our company was rated one of the 2017 Best Places to Work by the Washington Post.

Responsibilities

• Serve as business partner to Executive and Sector leadership

• Lead all financial planning, forecasting and analysis activities (AOP, quarterly, period, strategic, indirect rates) for all Sectors

• Responsible for providing timely and accurate analysis of the Sector's monthly financial results

• Continuous drive for improvement of reporting and forecasting accuracy

• Partner with Sectors to drive better performance results

• Support DCAA audit requests

• Drive margin improvement initiatives

• Help with internal corporate projects and initiatives

• Ad Hoc duties as assigned

• Some travel to Bowie, MD Corporate office is required

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's in Accounting, Finance or related field, MBA/Master's desired

• 7 to 10 years of related experience

• Familiarity with Government Contracts Accounting practices and FAR regulations

• Experience with MS Office Suite, specifically Excel

• Great attention to detail

• Knowledge of Deltek Costpoint 7

• Ability to obtain and maintain a Secret security clearance

Desired Qualifications

• Master's in Accounting, Finance or related field

• In depth knowledge of Government Contracts Accounting practices and FAR regulations

• Proficiency in Excel

• Great attention to detail

• Proficient in Deltek Costpoint 7

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

None



