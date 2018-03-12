Not required

A background and/or security investigation is required.

This position is Excepted Service appointment.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

To qualify for this position, you must submit the following:

1. Resume

2. Completed Vacancy Questionnaire

3. Documentation/Proof of Education (e.g. college transcript or law degree)





Applicants must have received their law degree prior to beginning work.

To qualify based on education, upload copy of your college transcript or law degree. The transcript must show the name of the college or university, your name, list of courses with credit hours, major(s), and grade-point average or class ranking.



Foreign Education: Education completed outside the United States must have been evaluated by a private U.S. organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign educational credentials, commonly called a credential evaluation service or education to meet the above requirements.





This job is being filled by an alternative hiring process and is not in the competitive civil service.







All required information must be recieved by the closing date.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Upon receipt of your complete application package, a review of your application will be made to ensure that you meet the basic qualification requirements.

To preview questions please click here.