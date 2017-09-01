Job Category : Classified Staff

Salary : High-$30,000s; commensurate with education and experience

Undergraduate Academic Advisor/Recruitment and Community Development Coordinator



The George Mason University School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution (S-CAR) seeks qualified candidates for a full-time Undergraduate Academic Advisor/Recruitment and Community Development Coordinator position. The position will be part of the Undergraduate Student Services staff in Fairfax, Va., and will report to the Director of Student Services. This position requires occasional weekend and evening availability. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Academic Advising:

Meet with prospective, new and returning S-CAR majors and minors about degree requirements, course scheduling, and internship and career interests; and

Coordinate special programs as part of the undergraduate unit.

Attend recruitment events sponsored by the Office of Admissions, including prospective freshmen and transfer open houses;

Present to new students at Orientation;

Develop relationships with community college advisors and faculty; and

Maintain and create marketing materials.

Plan events of various sizes on the Fairfax campus, including monthly brown bag lectures, the annual research conference, and other ad hoc events;

Compile and disseminate pertinent information to undergraduate students;

Create and distribute undergraduate weekly newsletter;

Liaise with, and serve on, various university and S-CAR committees;

Mentor and support S-CAR student organizations; and

Develop and support undergraduate alumni outreach initiatives.

Creating print and social media marketing materials;

Experience with Web site content management;

Experience with event planning;

Database entry and applicable MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint skills; and

Project organization and management.

Experience/background in higher education and social sciences;

Excellent interpersonal skills;

Engaging and professional presentation skills; and

Ability to work independently and in a team setting.

For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number 02615z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :