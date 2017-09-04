MANAGER, PROPOSAL BUDGETING AND AWARD NEGOTIATION

POSITION SUMMARY:

Building upon a strong foundation of science, partnership and field demonstration, CI empowers societies to responsibly and sustainably care for nature, our global biodiversity, and for the well-being of humanity. Working within the Award Management Services Team, the Proposal Budgeting and Award Negotiation Manager provides technical assistance and expertise to CI programs in developing funding proposals to US Government, foreign government, bi-lateral and multi-lateral donors. The position will support CI’s global development initiatives. The Proposal Budgeting and Award Negotiation Manager will analyze solicitations to advise program staff how to best conceptualize the cost proposal and to fully incorporate budgetary issues into the development of the technical proposal. This position is also responsible for reviewing proposal budgets for accuracy, completeness, compliance with donor requirements and CI policies and general alignment with the technical proposal. The Proposal Budgeting and Award Negotiation Manager will also assist with grant negotiation and make recommendations based on the financial impact of terms and conditions. In addition, the Proposal Budgeting and Award Negotiation Manager will work closely with the Proposal Budgeting and Award Negotiation Director on improving policies, processes and training related to preparation of cost proposals.

The incumbent should have proposal budget strategy experience, an in-depth understanding of issues related to pricing, risk management, proposal development strategy, grant/contract negotiation, teaming agreements, and budgetary and contractual challenges.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Review solicitations and provide analysis of the budget/compliance requirements, including funding constraints, applicable regulations, and unique financial and contractual requirements.

Prepare analysis of publicly funded donor requirements to ensure full understanding by implementing program(s).

Participate in kick-off meetings for CI staff.

Review proposal budgets for bilateral and multilateral funding sources, ensuring accuracy, completeness, compliance with donor requirements and CI guidelines, and consistency with the technical proposal.

Review new publicly funded agreements prior to signing and provide support to staff negotiating awards to ensure that best available terms are included in grants and contracts awarded to CI.

Support program and development teams by providing guidance in cost and grant/contract negotiation, risk management, financial management, sub-award negotiation and full cost recovery.

Develop guidelines, tools and templates for cost proposal development. Train and mentor staff in budget development and interpretation of regulations.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Review and approve data entered into enterprise resource planning system related to new proposals and awards.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The location of this position is CI’s Seattle or Arlington office.

Normal office environment.

This position requires limited travel, with an average of 1 to 2 trips per fiscal year.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or related field – additional years of relevant work experience may be substituted for educational requirement.

Minimum of five (5) years of experience in budget development and grant/contract negotiation for US government, other bilateral governments, and multi-lateral funding.

Good knowledge of regulations pertaining to funding from the US Government, other bilateral governments, and multi-lateral agencies.

Advanced proficiency in Excel and experience with enterprise resource systems.

Initiative, strong organization skills, flexibility and attention to detail.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Excellent interpersonal communication skills to effectively interact with all levels of staff.

Capacity to work both independently and as a member of a team.

Excellent listening and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work and interact with a diverse group of individuals both inside and outside of CI.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Preferred

Previous experience with international nonprofit organization.

Language ability in French, Spanish, or Portuguese desirable.

To apply please submit your resume and cover letter.

