Public Announcement for Individuals With Disabilities and Individuals with Targeted Disabilities
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
We are not accepting applications from noncitizens.
All positions, dependent upon grade/band levels being filled, may require some level of related/specialized experience or education. Please review each announcement for specific qualifications required.
We may use this vacancy to fill other similar vacant positions.
Travel may be required.
Position may be subject to a background investigation.
A one-year probationary period may be required.
The person selected for this position may be required to file a financial disclosure statement within 30 days of entry on duty. FAA policy limits certain outside employment and financial investments in aviation-related companies.
This is not a bargaining unit position.
Links to Important Information: Locality Pay , COLA
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
IMPORTANT: Applicants may be rated on the extent and quality of experience, education, and training relevant to the duties of the position(s). All answers provided in the on-line process must be substantiated. Ensure that your application package/resume supports your responses.
