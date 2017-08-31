Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Director of Composition (Tenure-Track, Advanced Assistant Professor)



The George Mason University Department of English invites applications for a nine-month, tenure-track, advanced assistant professor position in Rhetoric and Composition who will serve as the Director of Composition. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The English department houses an undergraduate minor and concentration in Rhetoric and Writing; M.A. concentrations in the Teaching of Writing and Literature and Professional Writing and Rhetoric; and a Ph.D. program in Writing and Rhetoric.



Responsibilities: The Director of Composition will oversee the Mason Core (general education) written communication courses, which include a required first-semester composition course and a required third-year composition course that emphasizes disciplinary awareness. Candidates will teach in the Rhetoric and Writing programs undergraduate and graduate programs beginning Fall 2018. Teaching load is 2:2; however, the incumbent receives a one course per year reduction for administrative work as Composition Director. Teaching opportunities may include undergraduate courses in Composition, Advanced Composition, Rhetoric, or upper-division Nonfiction Writing, as well as graduate courses in Rhetoric, Composition Theory and Composition Pedagogy.



Required Qualifications: Applicants must have experience in administering a writing program and demonstrate expertise in the scholarship of writing program administration, faculty development, rhetorical theory and/or composition theory. Candidates must also demonstrate a facility for teaching college-level writing courses. The candidate must have a Ph.D. in rhetoric, composition, or a closely related field, with evidence of completion by August 2018.



Preferred Qualifications: Experience working with multilingual writers, online writing courses, writing in the disciplines, and/or program assessment will be beneficial.



Inquiries may be directed to our search administrator, Ms. Stacey Remick-Simkins at sremicks@gmu.edu. Please visit http://english.gmu.edu for more information about the department.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F8874z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter (specifically addressing required experience and preferred qualifications), C.V., and a list of three professional references with contact information. Additional materials will be requested after the first review of applicants. Review of applications begins October 6, 2017. Applicants are strongly advised to submit their materials by that date to receive full consideration. Initial interviews will be via Skype or phone interview in December 2017 or January 2018; we will not be interviewing at MLA.

