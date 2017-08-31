PHYSICAL THERAPIST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Quinton, VA
- Posted
- Aug 31, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist, Physical Therapist
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Physical Therapist . Sentara Healthcare offers an excellent benefits package, cutting edge-technology, competitive compensation and opportunities for career growth. If you would like to be a part of healthcare leader-apply now and join our team that is 28,000 strong and growing.
Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - PHYSICAL THERAPY
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Physical Therapist
Preferred: Direct Access Cert
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Critical Thinking, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Technology/Computer, Time Management
Preferred: Communication, Leadership, Speaking, Writing
Other
Master's or Doctorate Level Degree preferred. For Hampton Roads Outpatient facilities only - Must obtain Direct Access certification within one year of hire for those with a BS or MS degree