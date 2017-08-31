PATIENT CARE SUPERVISOR

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
South Boston, VA
Posted
Aug 31, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Management
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital is seeking an RN to work full time day shift as Patient Care Supervisor. BSN, two (2) years of nursing, and one (1) year of leadership experience required.

Responsible and accountable for administratively managing the hospital as the representative for the administrator on call. Possesses proficient clinical skills and serves as a resource to nursing staff, physicians, and the public. Coordinates and collaborates with a multidisciplinary team to facilitate appropriate and efficient patient placement. Makes administrative decisions (in consultation with administrator on call, as needed) in regards to potential or actual problematic situations involving the hospital. May be responsible to coordinate patient care resources.

Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Acute Care - Previous experience, Nursing - 2 years, Nursing Leadership - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
BSN required. Must be able to effectively communicate, both orally and in writing. Demonstrated ability to resolve problems in an efficient and caring manner. Demonstrated leadership skills through effective work coordination, management of resources, and participation in goal accomplishment. ACLS required within 1 year of hire.

