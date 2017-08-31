PATIENT CARE SUPERVISOR
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- South Boston, VA
- Posted
- Aug 31, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital is seeking an RN to work full time day shift as Patient Care Supervisor. BSN, two (2) years of nursing, and one (1) year of leadership experience required.
Responsible and accountable for administratively managing the hospital as the representative for the administrator on call. Possesses proficient clinical skills and serves as a resource to nursing staff, physicians, and the public. Coordinates and collaborates with a multidisciplinary team to facilitate appropriate and efficient patient placement. Makes administrative decisions (in consultation with administrator on call, as needed) in regards to potential or actual problematic situations involving the hospital. May be responsible to coordinate patient care resources.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Acute Care - Previous experience, Nursing - 2 years, Nursing Leadership - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
BSN required. Must be able to effectively communicate, both orally and in writing. Demonstrated ability to resolve problems in an efficient and caring manner. Demonstrated leadership skills through effective work coordination, management of resources, and participation in goal accomplishment. ACLS required within 1 year of hire.