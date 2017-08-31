Responsible and accountable for administratively managing the hospital as the representative for the administrator on call. Possesses proficient clinical skills and serves as a resource to nursing staff, physicians, and the public. Coordinates and collaborates with a multidisciplinary team to facilitate appropriate and efficient patient placement. Makes administrative decisions (in consultation with administrator on call, as needed) in regards to potential or actual problematic situations involving the hospital. May be responsible to coordinate patient care resources.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Acute Care - Previous experience, Nursing - 2 years, Nursing Leadership - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

BSN required. Must be able to effectively communicate, both orally and in writing. Demonstrated ability to resolve problems in an efficient and caring manner. Demonstrated leadership skills through effective work coordination, management of resources, and participation in goal accomplishment. ACLS required within 1 year of hire.