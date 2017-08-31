Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Accounts Payable Customer Service Agent - Division of Financial Affairs

Accounts Payable Customer Service Agents comprise a shared pool of expert transaction processors who perform day-to-day Payment and ProCard administration related services for the University. The AP Customer Service team, responsible for approximately $350 million in payments for purchased goods and services, are extensively cross-trained and able to perform the full range of AP and ProCard related transactions with consistent accuracy, timeliness and dedication to superior customer service and problem solving.

The AP Customer Service Agent works independently, shares a common workload, and interacts with a broad set of University stakeholders, across numerous campuses and business functions and university vendors. Reporting to the Assistant Director of Accounts Payable, the Customer Service Agent has duties that include but are not limited to:

Answers multiple request and inquiries from customers.

Processes a high volume and wide range of financial transactions.

Reviews and processes all properly authorized University expenditures for payments.

Solves problems in response to customer and vendor inquiries.

Promotes exceptional customer service.

Requirements

High School diploma or certified equivalency

5 years of experience in a high volume Accounts Payable office

Understanding and application of basic accounting concepts

Basic accounting skills and proficiency on current accounting packages

Ability to work in a fast-paced customer service environment

Ability to work under multiple deadlines and reconcile statements

Problem-solving skills

Preference for experience with Workday Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

