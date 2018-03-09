DC firm with a specialty in legal and immigration compliance services to corporations seeks an Audit/Investigations Professional to work with legal teams and define the scope, goals, and deliverables for audits and investigations related to immigration compliance. Position involves applying audit and risk methodologies to projects, project updates, preparing project metrics, financial analysis, research, and collecting/analyzing data as it pertains to projects. Prefer 3yrs+ audit experience out of a professional services type organization. Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Degree Accounting, 3yrs + audit experience in a professional services type organization, prefer experience with investigations or litigation projects, research skills, analysing data, strong attention to detail, strong computer skills.