Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Identity Management Engineer - University Information Services

The Identity Management Engineer provides the design, operation and management of complex technical systems using expert-level knowledge of UNIX systems, computer security and high-level scripting and programming. Working in a small team of similarly skilled technical staff to support these responsibilities, s/he is a key contributor in the integration and maintenance of various enterprise services; and contributes to all phases of the project development life cycle and provides enterprise quality services to the entire university community. Reporting to the Director of Identity and Collaboration, the Identity Management Engineer has duties that include but are not limited to:

Development

Assists with the development and maintenance of various identity management solutions.

Participates in design review and code review, as well as maintains technical documentation as requested.

Follows standard change control procedures in rolling out new services to Georgetown University customers and provides production support as per the team's norms.

New Product and Configuration Testing

Keeps in touch with cutting-edge server solutions and attends professional training and conferences as appropriate.

Assists with testing new products, technology, and configurations in the testing lab.

Provides assistance with integrating new products into the server infrastructure to provide better performance, greater up-time, and new features to the user community, both internal and external to UIS.

Servers Administration

Assists in the setup, maintenance, and administration of servers.

Helps to ensure that servers meet Service Level Agreement (SLA) performance and uptime standards.

Supports a variety of applications and processes that depend on the servers and handles the setup, maintenance, and administration of servers.

Supports a variety of applications and processes that depend on the servers, including but not limited to backup, off-site tape rotation, disaster recovery preparedness, directory and time synchronization, network printing, remote server management, remote user access, and system security.

Plans for future growth and development of server systems, advising on the need to replace, upgrade, or expand servers at least 1 year prior to the server's meeting a performance bottleneck.

Outside Coordination and Communication

Works on a regular basis with members of several other groups within UIS, including the Help Desk, Operations Center, and Enterprise Systems Integration teams.

Informs other groups of the current status of server systems and plans for future changes and installations.

Trains other groups on how to best interact with servers.

Works with other groups to optimize the performance of applications running on servers such as GroupWise and Oracle.

Coordinates system changes with application owners to ensure minimal negative user impact.

Develops technical guides that explain system use and access for distribution to technicians in other groups and the user community as a whole.

Helps to develop and refine policies and procedures relating to security, data integrity, change control, and documentation of server systems and works in accordance with these procedures.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related computing intensive field and 5 years of experience or Master`s degree in Computer Science/MIS or related computing intensive field and 2 years of experience

5 years of experience Master`s degree in Computer Science/MIS or related computing intensive field 2 years of experience 5+ years' work experience developing enterprise level software

Demonstrated experience successfully engineering, deploying, and maintaining complex enterprise information systems in large (>5000 clients) production environments

Demonstrated experience successfully implementing source control systems (e.g., CVS) and engineering process models (e.g., CMM) in both development and production environments

Demonstrated experience successfully documenting and communicating engineered solutions for audiences of all levels

Strong interpersonal and problem solving skills, and ability to be highly self-motivated and organized

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.