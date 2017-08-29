Job Category : Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Postdoctoral Research Fellow - Remote Sensing, Phenology, and Data Assimilation



The George Mason University Department of Civil, Environmental, and Infrastructure Engineering--within the Volgenau School of Engineering--seeks a highly motivated Postdoctoral Research Fellow to conduct research in the fields of remote sensing, phenology, and data assimilation. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The candidate will be involved with NOAA and NASA-sponsored projects that integrating remotely sensed observations in a multi-model land data assimilation system. These projects propose to implement innovative data assimilation and merging techniques to improve terrestrial hydrologic modeling. Phenology and carbon cycle observations will be integrated into an ensemble-modeling framework that will produce terrestrial carbon-water-energy reanalyses over the North American Land Data Assimilation System domain at high spatial and temporal resolution. Specifically, this project will assess the efficiency of a multi-model ensemble assimilation technique by including four land surface models that have a dynamic vegetation phenology component within the assimilation system.



Responsibilities: This position will assist the project investigators in the interpretation and publication of results, exercise functional supervision over supporting graduate students, and contribute to scientific publications. As part of the postdoctoral experience, the incumbent will receive mentoring for developing research proposals, and participation in career development activities will be strongly encouraged.



Required Qualifications:

Must have a Ph.D. by the start of the appointment in one of the following disciplines: civil/environmental/water resources engineering, atmospheric science, hydrology, geography, physics, applied mathematics, or a related field;

Must be passionate and committed, have strong analytical and communication skills, and possess excellent Fortran programming skills;

Must have a background in land surface modeling, remote sensing, and data assimilation;

Must demonstrate an academic record of scientific excellence, independent research, and a strong interest in interdisciplinary studies;

Excellent modeling and programming skills are essential; and

Ability to successfully work in a team environment.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F017Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter highlighting their qualifications, a curriculum vitae, and list of three professional references with contact information.



To receive full consideration, application materials should be received by September 26, 2017. This is a one-year term appointment with the possibility of renewal based on the availability of funding.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :