Assistant Professor, Folklore and Public Humanities



The George Mason University Department of English invites applications for a nine-month, tenure-track Assistant Professor position in Folklore and Public Humanities. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The English department is home to two dynamic and growing graduate programs in folklore: an M.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies in Folklore and a graduate certificate in folklore. These programs prepare graduates for a wide range of careers in community and cultural organizations that demand expertise in documenting local culture and bringing informed historical and cultural frameworks to public sites and discussions. We also have a robust undergraduate minor and concentration in the English major.



Responsibilities: Candidates will teach in the Folklore Studies Program undergraduate and graduate programs beginning Fall 2018, teaching a 2:2 load. Candidates should be prepared to teach folklore graduate courses, including “Humanities in the Public Sphere” or “Topics in Public Humanities;” and departmental undergraduate courses in folklore, including the field school for cultural documentation and the introduction to folklore studies.



Please visit http://english.gmu.edu for more information about the department and http://folklore.gmu.edu for more information about the folklore studies program.



Required Qualifications:

Ph.D. in folklore, or a closely related field, with evidence of completion by August 2018;

Demonstrated commitment to a program of research and publication in folklore that is based in community-engaged research;

Scholar with a record of innovative and dynamic teaching and a desire to develop folklore educational strategies for the 21st century; and

Demonstrated expertise in any one of a broad array of public humanities interests (e.g., performance traditions, theories and histories of the “public” and public space, public culture, folklore and technology, ethnographic fieldwork, museums and exhibition, archives, and Intangible Cultural Heritage.)



Preferred Qualifications:

Working with cultural institutions in the Washington, D.C., region--both as a researcher and an educator is highly desired; and

Demonstrated success in grant writing and working across academic and disciplinary boundaries.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F5180z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter specifically addressing required experience and preferred qualifications, C.V., a writing sample (such as a dissertation chapter or article), graduate transcripts, and a list of three professional references with contact information. Review of applications will begin after October 2, 2017. Applicants are strongly advised to submit their materials by that date to receive full consideration.



Candidates who are invited to participate in an interview will be asked to provide three letters of recommendation and sample syllabi for an existing undergraduate course in the department and for one of the M.A. programs two core graduate folklore courses.



Inquiries may be directed to our search administrator, Ms. Stacey Remick-Simkins at sremicks@gmu.edu.

