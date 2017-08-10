Trades Maintenance Worker II
- Housing Opportunities Commission
- Emory Grove 8107 Morning View Drive
- Aug 10, 2017
- Mar 20, 2018
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Maintenance
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
PD17-38 Thursday, 10th August 2017 Maintenance Emory Grove
This position is responsible for preventive maintenance to heating and air conditioning and repairs in electric, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, and minor structural problems. Maintain supplies and parts for buildings. Perform vacant unit rehabilitations. Maintain operation of HVAC units, boilers, repair pipes, pumps and furnaces and keep logs. Conduct unit inspections, maintain keys for apartments and mail boxes, storage, community centers and laundry rooms. Respond to emergency calls and maintain security of buildings. Perform other related duties as assigned.
- Requires high school or equivalent
- Requires a minimum of three years housing/building maintenance experience
- Must have working knowledge of appliance repair, HVAC, plumbing, carpentry and electrical skills
- Must have ability to deal tactfully, effectively and courteously with the public and co-workers
- Must have ability to work independently or as part of a team and follow oral and written instructions
- Ability to use and care for tools and equipment
- Ability to carry, extend (min. 12 ft. extension ladder), climb ladders in order to repair roof, gutters, downspouts
- CFC certification required or the ability to obtain certificate within six months of hire
- Willingness to share on-call duty for emergency maintenance necessary
- Must be able to speak, read, and write English
- Requires the ability to keep simple records, lift heavy objects (50 - 100 lbs.), install electrical fixtures, toilets, sinks, etc.
- Valid driver's license, good driving record and own transportation required