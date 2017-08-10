PD17-38 Thursday, 10th August 2017 Maintenance Emory Grove8107 Morning View DriveFull TimeHigh School Grade 17 Minimum $41,845

This position is responsible for preventive maintenance to heating and air conditioning and repairs in electric, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, and minor structural problems. Maintain supplies and parts for buildings. Perform vacant unit rehabilitations. Maintain operation of HVAC units, boilers, repair pipes, pumps and furnaces and keep logs. Conduct unit inspections, maintain keys for apartments and mail boxes, storage, community centers and laundry rooms. Respond to emergency calls and maintain security of buildings. Perform other related duties as assigned.