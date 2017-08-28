The Navigator is responsible for a mix of daily and program development activities. Daily activities include those duties required to ensure the ongoing operational and managerial elements of the program are running smoothly. Daily activities typically account for 60% of the Navigators time and include: daily rounds, discharge planning, physician relations, pre-operative chart/pre-admission testing process and monitoring the destination center surgery schedule. Program development activities include the activities necessary to ensure the long term success and growth of the program. Program development activities typically account for 40% of the Navigators time and include: patient education, program development, patient satisfaction, continuous improvement and data collection and marketing. This integral position designed to decrease fragmentation of care and coordinate services. The navigator creates a seamless flow through the health system such that the patient can focus on fighting his/her disease, based on the specific duties of the area where the Navigator is assigned.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Clinical - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Nurse Practitioner, Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Physician Assistant, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below