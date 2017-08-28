ORTHO/NEURO NAVIGATOR
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Aug 28, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital's Neurology Department is seeking a Patient Navigator with 3 years clinical experience in ortho/neuro/musculoskeletal. Registered Nurse, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant license required. This position is 20 hours per week, day shift.
The Navigator is responsible for a mix of daily and program development activities. Daily activities include those duties required to ensure the ongoing operational and managerial elements of the program are running smoothly. Daily activities typically account for 60% of the Navigators time and include: daily rounds, discharge planning, physician relations, pre-operative chart/pre-admission testing process and monitoring the destination center surgery schedule. Program development activities include the activities necessary to ensure the long term success and growth of the program. Program development activities typically account for 40% of the Navigators time and include: patient education, program development, patient satisfaction, continuous improvement and data collection and marketing. This integral position designed to decrease fragmentation of care and coordinate services. The navigator creates a seamless flow through the health system such that the patient can focus on fighting his/her disease, based on the specific duties of the area where the Navigator is assigned.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Clinical - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Nurse Practitioner, Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Physician Assistant, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section belowOther
Having surgery can be a scary thing for many people. In this role, the navigator has the ability to help ease those fears and ensure our patients have an excellent experience. The Navigator follows patients from pre-operation through post-operation, educating them along their journey on what to expect and how to have a successful recovery. This position is an integral part of the Back & Neck Center team, working closely across disciplines to ensure there is a seamless flow for our patients through their surgery. The Navigator identifies areas of opportunity through chart reviews, first hand observations, and review of program/patient outcomes.
- 3+ years of clinical experience
- Ortho, Neuro, or musculoskeletal patient population experience
- Work closely with Neurosurgeons
- Teach pre op classes to patients and their care givers
- Round daily on all back and neck patients during their hospital stay
- Educate patient on healing and what to expect when discharged from hospital
- Make discharge follow-up calls
- Program management
- Must have excellent critical thinking, interpersonal and organizational skills
- Bachelor's Degree - Registered Nurse, Physical Therapist, Occupational Therapist, Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant License required
