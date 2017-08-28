The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The Health and Medicine Division (HMD) is a division of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (The National Academies). HMD’s aim is to help those in government and the private sector make informed health decisions by providing evidence upon which they can rely. HMD previously was the Institute of Medicine (IOM) program unit of the National Academies. On March 15, 2016, the division was renamed HMD, building on the heritage of the IOM’s work in medicine while emphasizing its increased focus on a wider range of health matters.

The Health and Medicine Division's Board on Health Sciences Policy (HSP) oversees and guides a program of activities that is intended to encourage and sustain the continuous vigor of the basic biomedical and clinical research enterprises needed to ensure and improve the health and resilience of the public. In conducting these activities, consideration is given to the ethical, legal, and social contexts of scientific and technological advances and to the balance between scientific opportunities and public needs.

HSP is seeking a Senior Program Officer who would be responsible for the strategic, management, and programmatic oversight of the following two activities:

Formed in 2007, the Forum on Medical and Public Health Preparedness for Disasters and Emergencies convenes public and private sector leaders to address issues of mutual interest and concern related to the nation’s preparedness for, response to and recovery from disasters, public health emergencies and emerging threats. The Forum fosters discussion to identify barriers and explore solutions to ensure and sustain national security, recovery capacity, and resilience. The Forum has approximately 40 members and sponsors representing federal agencies, private industry and non-profit organizations. Topical areas include global health security, communication and coordination, personal and community resilience, and critical infrastructure.

The Standing Committee on Medical and Public Health Research During Large-Scale Emergency Events provides ongoing advice to HHS on issues related to short- and long-term strategic planning, and how to perform medical and public health disaster science research activities during a significant public health event or disaster. The committee assists in the planning, development, and oversight of fast-track ad hoc activities that are, or would be triggered by a large-scale disaster event, at the request of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

JOB SUMMARY:

The Senior Program Officer is responsible for developing and managing highly complex programs or projects. Develops program or project strategy and budget, staffing requirements and ensures the program meets its stated objectives. Serves as liaison between Forum or committee members, the National Academies, and other applicable parties. Independently supervises staff. Develops prospectuses and projects and negotiates funding with sponsors.

Requiring advanced knowledge, incumbent performs work primarily intellectual and/or analytical in character. The job’s primary focus is either on leading studies or managing other types of programs. Establishes processes and procedures to ensure the effective and efficient operation of a complex function. Has authority to take whatever action deemed advisable or necessary, subject only to organizational and departmental policies and rules. Has full supervisory responsibilities, including hiring, training, and performance management for assigned staff. Provides innovative solutions to complex problems that impact program's or project’s success. This position reports directly to Board Director.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Independently designs and manages multiple and/or highly complex programs or projects. Develops program or project strategy and budget, staffing requirements and ensures stated objectives are met. Conducts program or project evaluations. Activities may include leading studies, research programs, grant programs, fellowship programs, etc.

2. Where applicable, assembles committees and guides those committees in the consensus building process. Leads convening activities such as forums or workshops. Communicates and coordinates with the chair and other members of the group. Identifies and gathers research materials. Solicits and contacts potential panel members. Facilitates the flow of information among panel members, consultants, staff, and other applicable parties.

3. Conducts workshops and/or meetings. Develops agendas, invites presenters and participants, oversees meeting logistics and multimedia presentations, and prepares written summaries.

4. Prepares background papers and technical summaries. Develops written products (e.g., reports, proceedings, white papers). Drafts and edits materials for publication. For studies and other applicable programs, synthesizes and edits research findings and technical data and determines the relevance of data for purposes of study.

5. Supports committee members, forum members, workshop participants, etc. in all aspects of work. For studies, assistance is provided in preparing draft report, including writing sections of report based on committee input and review and editing the report for format, consistency, and grammar. Manages the response to review, responds to comments and concerns of editors, and prepares the final manuscript for publication.

6. Where applicable, responsible for extensive communications activities related to assigned programs or projects. Publicizes programs and other priorities. Develops complex and content rich materials and websites to provide interest groups with information generated from and for activities.

7. Where applicable, manages dissemination of reports and other types of publications. Prepares dissemination plan and funding proposal. Manages report production activities. Identifies and engages external organizations in dissemination. Prepares dissemination materials. Conducts dissemination meetings.

8. Independently supervises program or project staff. Ensures staff is appropriately trained and plans for staff development. Mentors staff. Initiates personnel actions. Conducts performance reviews. Interprets and ensures consistent application of organizational policies.

9. Responsible for financial management of assigned programs or projects, including overseeing budget and schedule and authorizing expenditures. As required, collaborates with financial staff to ensure compliance.

10. For certain programs managing research or fellowship activities, conducts site visits and ensures current and new facilities meet established criteria. Visits sites where participants are located to evaluate assignment and ensure compliance.

11. Collaborates with experts and sponsors from federal, state, and local government agencies, foundations, schools, and other organizations. Represents the unit and committee within and outside the National Academies.

12. Maintains ongoing relationships with major sponsors and develops new program areas. Conducts background research on topics for new studies, programs, or activities. Writes prospectuses and proposals for new and continuing funding. Identifies potential sponsors. Raises funds for current and future projects. Negotiates funding with sponsors. Where applicable, manages funder/member/alumni relations.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities: Advanced knowledge of the scientific, technical, or policy issues in a related discipline. Strong program/project management and facilitation skills. Ability to understand and share technical/scientific issues with diverse audiences. Ability to solve problems using originality and ingenuity. Ability to serve as a resource to others in the resolution of complex problems and issues. Ability to operate using substantial latitude for independent judgment and action. Ability to independently develop and manage multiple and complex projects. Ability to work successfully in a team environment and to form and maintain effective teams. Ability to train and develop staff. Experience working in complex environments with a high degree of organizational effectiveness. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers, employees in other National Academies’ departments, and external constituents through effective communication. Excellent communication skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of staff and constituents.



