Responsibilities

Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Introduction to College Reading & Introduction to College Writing. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Minimum Qualifications

A Master’s degree in appropriate field.

Preferred Qualifications

Ideal candidates will have a background in the teaching of creative or research-based writing, as well as experience with a diverse range of writing styles and levels of experience.

Special Notes to Applicants

Please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, a current CV, your teaching philosophy statement and a list of three references. You may also attach your unofficial graduate transcripts (optional).

Application materials must be received by 08/31/2018

Open Until Filled No

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.