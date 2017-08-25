Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

DevOps Engineer - University Information Services

The DevOps Engineer is responsible for management, planning, and operations of UNIX and LINUX servers in University Information Services, and accountable for the security, availability and performance of these systems. S/he performs software installation and ongoing maintenance and improvements, and works with engineering and operations staff to design new systems and with end users to analyze and document requirements. The DevOps Engineer ensures system security and integrity of all UNIX and LINUX systems managed by NCS, and spends some time on researching new technologies and assess their applicability to Georgetown's needs especially related to the security and integrity of UNIX and LINUX systems. The DevOps Engineer has duties that include but are not limited to:

Designs and contributes to solutions in areas like continuous integration, operations automation, full stack provisioning, containerization, configuration management, and orchestration systems

Assists Engineering group in testing new products, technology, and configurations in the testing lab; and provides assistance with integrating them into the server infrastructure to provide better performance, greater up-time, and new features to the user community - both internal and external to UIS.

Provides 24x7 server support by participating in after-hours on-call schedule, and performs scheduled maintenance and upgrades during weekend and evening hours.

Supports a variety of applications and processes that depend on the UNIX and LINUX servers - for example, backup, off-site tape rotation, disaster recovery preparedness, directory and time synchronization, network file and printing, remote server management, remote user access, and system security.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

7+ years' work experience in UNIX and LINUX Systems Administration

Demonstrated skills in planning and deployment of complex information systems

Demonstrated practical and textbook knowledge of common network protocols

Ability to explain, document, and design complex technical architectures

Technical Qualifications or Specialized Certification

Base knowledge of Unix, TCP/IP protocols, programming languages such as Java and Perl and software development life cycle, and principles of relational database operation

Experience with scripting languages (python, ruby), understanding of web development, and the ability to use REST API

Experience with web servers and applications (Apache, HAProxy, NGINX, Tomcat, and JBoss)

Production experience with AWS stack

Experience with provisioning automation - for example, Terraform, ManageIQ/CloudForms, Foreman, and OpenStack

Experience with tools such as Git, Jenkins CI, Graphite, Logstash, and Splunk

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.